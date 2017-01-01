“A provocative, strategic look at the way a few companies are remaking the world.”
— SETH GODIN, author of Linchpin
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are four of the most influential companies on the planet.
Just about everyone thinks they know how they got there.
Just about everyone is wrong.
For all that’s been written about the four over the last two decades, no one has captured their power and staggering success as insightfully as Scott Galloway.
Instead of buying the myths these companies broadcast, Galloway asks fundamental questions. How did the four infiltrate our lives so completely that they’re almost impossible to avoid (or boycott)? Why does the stock market forgive them for sins that would destroy other firms? And as they race to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company, can anyone challenge them?
“This is that rare book that not only informs, but entertains. You’ll never look at these four companies the same way again.”
— JONAH BERGER, author of Contagious and Invisible Influence
“If there is a blunter, more opinionated, faster-talking expert on the internet than Scott Galloway, I haven’t come across him. Or her.”
— PHILIP ELMER-DeWITT, Fortune
Scott Galloway is a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, where he teaches brand strategy and digital marketing to second-year MBA students. A serial entrepreneur, he has founded nine firms, including L2, Red Envelope, and Prophet. In 2012, he was named one of the “World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” by Poets & Quants. His weekly YouTube series, “Winners and Losers,” has generated tens of millions of views. This is his first book.